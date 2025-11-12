Delhi blast could impact Bihar elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU/BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the Delhi blast could impact Assembly polls in Bihar and go against the BJP. The CM’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP, which accused Siddaramaiah of politicising the terror attack in which innocent people lost their lives.

Responding to a question whether the Delhi blast will have an impact on the Bihar elections, the CM said there is such a possibility, and it could go against the BJP. The CM was addressing a press conference in Mysuru.

The CM said such incidents are tragic and the loss of innocent lives is unfortunate. “Let the Union Government investigate and respond. I have sympathy towards the departed souls. I don’t want to say anything as it should be investigated first,” he said, responding to a question whether there was an intelligence failure.

BJP leader and LoP in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said Siddaramaiah must apologise to the people of the state for his insensitive remarks. The BJP accused the CM of trying to politicise the issue. “The CM should not have mixed it with politics or elections. I strongly condemn it,” he said.