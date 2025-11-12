Karnataka released 150 tmcft excess water to TN this year, says CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday informed that the state has released nearly 150 tmcft of water in excess to Tamil Nadu this year.

“Due to excess rain, 150 tmcft of excess water has reached Tamil Nadu in addition to the 177.25 tmcft as mandated in the final verdict,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

The CM also gave more push for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery in Kanakapura taluk, claiming that the project in no way will harm the interest of neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Siddaramaiah further said that a joint survey on crop loss has been conducted, and districts like Bidar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, Gadag, and Dharwad have reported more crop loss, and an aerial survey was also conducted. Instructions have been given to credit the compensation for crop loss to the affected farmers soon, he said.

CM to visit Delhi on November 15

CM Siddaramaiah said that he is scheduled to visit New Delhi on November 15 on the invitation to a programme by former Union Minister and leading advocate Kapil Sibal. The CM, however, said he is planning to return to Bengaluru on the same day.

On the cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah said he has sought time from LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. “If he gives time, I will speak to him,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he will return to Bengaluru the same day if the Congress high command does not give him time.