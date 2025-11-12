‘Mamatheya Thottilu’ offers safe cradle option in Bengaluru to prevent infant abandonment

BENGALURU: With a view to encourage safe surrendering of infants and to prevent people from abandoning them in dustbins, garbage or drains, the District Children Protection Unit is encouraging the ‘Mamatheya Thottilu’ programme.

The programme allows the parents of an infant to leave it in the cradles placed at 42 locations in Bengaluru city without the fear of being caught by officials or even police.

Meenakshi S Kabedi, District Child Protection Officer in Bengaluru East, said, “The purpose of Mamatheya Thottilu programme or ‘cradle of compassion’ is to ensure that the child is not harmed as it would be when abandoned at random places. It also ensures that every abandoned child enters the adoption system legally and ethically. In most POCSO cases, girls realise too late that they are pregnant after sexual abuse or having unprotected sex. They often tend to abandon the child, fearing police action and punishment.”

She added, “Such children can be left in these cradles. They are placed at seven locations in the east zone of Bengaluru with no CCTV monitoring. The locations include C V Raman General Hospital, the Primary Health Centres in Varthur and Avalahalli, St Micheal’s Home Convent, Shishu Mandir and Taluk hospital and DCPO in K R Puram. The mothers can also call 1098 or 112, and we will make sure that the infant is collected confidentially. We lay more stress on child protection than child adoption now.”

Haleema, the project director at the Directorate of Child Protection, said 25 infants were found abandoned in public places across the State in the past year alone.