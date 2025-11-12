‘Prisons are not police stations’: Appointment of IPS officer as chief superintendent criticised

BENGALURU: The appointment of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison has drawn sharp criticism from prison officials, who argue that the move undermines the correctional purpose of the prison system and demoralise the staff.

“Prisons are not police stations. They need reform-oriented administrators who understand rehabilitation, counselling, and inmate welfare,” said a senior official from the Prison and Correctional Services Department, requesting anonymity. The officer added that while a police officer may temporarily address issues, such appointments will not solve the systemic lapses in prison management.

On Monday, Karnataka Home Minister DR G Parameshwara appointed 2019-batch IPS officer Anshu Kumar as Chief Superintendent of the prison. The minister also suspended two prison officials and transferred the then chief superintendent following viral videos showing preferential treatment to certain inmates, which raised questions about security lapses and irregularities inside the prison.

Another prison official pointed out that if the intention is to curb corruption, it is important to remember that even police personnel have been caught taking bribes.

“The real issue lies in managing hardened criminals, the overcrowded undertrial inmates population and other management works. The department is understaffed and burdened with inmates far beyond its capacity,” the officer said.

He further added that with the appointment of an IPS officer as chief superintendent, career prison officials may feel demoralised.