Bengaluru DC begins valuation of four ‘enemy properties’ to be seized by Centre

BENGALURU: The deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, who has been designated as the Deputy Custodian of Enemy Property by the central government, is evaluating the value of four enemy properties identified in Bengaluru.

These properties are located on Raj Bhavan Road, Victoria Road, Kalasipalya and Grant Road.

As per the documents accessed by The New Indian Express, the property bearing municipal no-3 and 5 in ward number 78 located on a prime location on Raj Bhavan Road, totally measuring 1,23,504 sqft, an 8,845 sqft property bearing no 2 & 8 on Victoria Road, property measuring 70x30 on site no 41 on Kalasipalya 2nd Main Road, and a hotel bearing number 4 on Grant Road have been identified as ‘enemy properties’. They will be seized by the Union government as per the provisions of the Enemy Property Act 1968.

“The current market value of the property on Raj Bhavan Road alone may be over Rs 200 crore. However, a detailed report on measurements, tenant details, and encroachment, if any, and the exact value will all be shared with the Union government in a sealed cover,” said a senior official in the district administration office.

“The right to seize such properties lies with the central government. It has sought details like the property value, and the Urban District Administration is in the process of checking the value of such properties. Once the process is completed, it will be communicated to the union government. We will then wait for further directions from ‘Custodian of Enemy Property of India’ (CEPI),” said G Jagadeesha, Bengaluru Urban DC.