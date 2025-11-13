CCTV cameras needed at forest borders: Karnataka Minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday directed forest department officials to install CCTV cameras along forest boundaries and maintain a digital database to monitor wildlife movement.

He instructed staff to keep a round-the-clock watch on the movement of wild animals, particularly tigers, and to regularly alert farmers and residents. The directions came during a closed-door review meeting convened in the wake of recent man-animal conflict incidents reported from the Mysuru forest division and areas surrounding Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves.

Khandre said this measure would also help minimise crop loss. He further directed forest personnel to intensify foot patrolling and use thermal cameras to record wildlife activity.

The minister stressed the need to identify conflict-prone villages around the two tiger reserves and establish forest patrol camps about 5–6 km from the forest edge. Local residents, he said, should be deployed along with forest staff at these camps.

Khandre added that whenever incidents such as livestock attacks or sightings of injured tigers are reported, forest teams equipped with elephants should be dispatched immediately to capture the animal. Senior forest officers will be appointed as nodal officers at such locations to resolve man-animal conflict cases without delay.

Dial 1926 for emergencies

Khandre urged people to dial 1926 to report man-animal conflicts, wildlife sightings, or related issues. Complaint details will be forwarded immediately to jurisdictional officials for prompt action. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCFs) and Additional PCCFs have been directed to review complaint status and ensure timely resolution, he added.