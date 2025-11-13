Failing to steal from bank, thieves set premises on fire in Uttara Kannada district

YELLAPUR (UTTARA KANNADA): In a theft gone wrong, scared thieves who had gone to steal from a bank allegedly set the premises on fire, causing severe damage to documents and computers in the bank. There is no footage of the criminals either from inside the bank as CCTVs, their footage and digital TV recorder have been destroyed in the blaze.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the thieves broke open the windows of Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank at Ummachgi in Yellapur tauk in Uttara Kannada district and gained entry. When they tried to open the vault, the siren started to ring. The thieves attempted to stop the alarm, but could not. Scared that they would be caught, the thieves set the bank on fire and fled from the spot, officials said.

People in the neighbourhood saw smoke billowing from the bank, and alerted bank officials, who called the police and fire and emergency service. The police found the window broken and CCTV and digital TV recorder severely damaged.

Geetha Patil told TNIE that the thieves might have tried to disconnect CCTV cameras, triggering a short-circuit that caused the fire.