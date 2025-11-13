Guarantees making lives of farmers miserable in Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has alleged that at a time when the Centre is taking proactive steps for farmers’ welfare and long-term sustainability, the Karnataka government – in the name of funding its guarantee schemes – has made the lives of farmers difficult. Joshi wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

In the letter, Joshi alleged that the CM has overlooked reforms undertaken by the Union government to protect sugarcane farmers’ interests. He pointed out that fair and remunerative price (FRP) of Rs 355 per quintal for the 2025–26 season, at a 10.25 per cent recovery rate, has been fixed based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. This price provides a margin of over 105 per cent on the cost of production.

“The FRP serves only as a minimum benchmark. States are free to declare a higher state advised price (SAP), but Karnataka has not declared it, leading to farmers’ grievances,” he said.

“It is wrong to say the Centre is evading the core issue. On the contrary, the Centre has ensured both price stability and market diversification, while local implementation such as payment enforcement, irrigation and subsidy delivery rests with the State government,’’ he said.

Joshi said for funding various guarantee schemes, the government is financially squeezing the productive sectors of the economy. He said water supply and lifting charge of sugar factories has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore per year. An energy cess of 60paise per unit of electricity has been imposed. Fuel price hikes have also escalated transportation cost, he said.