Kalaburagi admin to submit report to Karnataka HC on fixing dates for RSS, other route marches in Chittapur

KALABURAGI : The dates for the route march in Chittapur town by RSS and other organisations are likely to be fixed, with the Kalaburagi district administration due to submit its report to the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.

It may be recalled that Kalaburagi HC Bench Justice MG Shukure Kamal had on November 7 directed the district administration to fix dates for different organisations, including the RSS, which have applied for holding a Route March in Chittapur, and submit details to the court on November 13.

If the administration fails to fix the dates, the court itself would fix them. Following this, the administration has fixed the dates for the march for RSS and other organisations.

Top district officials declined to give details, stating that the matter is before court, and the district administration would abide by the decision of the court, which would be known on Thursday.

The administration might request the court to impose certain conditions on the organisations, including giving details of the number of volunteers participating in the march, the roads on which the march will be permitted by the taluk administration and maintaining peace and law and order during the march.