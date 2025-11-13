Karnataka HC lifts stay on Dharmasthala mass burial probe; tells SIT not to harass petitioners

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday vacated the stay granted to the investigation on the First Information Report (FIR) registered over the alleged mass burial of dead bodies in Dharmasthala of the Dakshina Kannada district.

The court vacated the interim order considering the startling revelations made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) through the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) B N Jagadeesha, who filed the statement of objections along with the statement given by the complainant-turned-accused, a former sanitary worker, before the Magistrate, to vacate the interim order.

After hearing the arguments of SIT and the counsel for the petitioners, Justice Mohammad Nawaz vacated the interim order of stay, which was passed on October 30. However, the court directed the SIT not to harass the petitioners, such as Girish Mattennavar, Mahesh Shetty, Jayanth T and Vittala Gowda, who are claimed to be social activists. They had questioned the registration of the FIR, which was registered in Belthangady and transferred to the SIT later, and also the notices issued to them by the SIT.

SPP Jagadeesha submitted that the impugned notices under section 35(3) of the BNSS have been issued after the complainant- turned-accused made explosive new revelations in his confession before the Magistrate under section 183 of the BNSS.

The SPP stated that in the Interlocutory application filed by Mattannavar, in a writ petition before the high court, on October 14, he made no allegations against the SIT and prayed for the investigations to continue. However, solely to gain the sympathy of this court, he now alleges that they have been interrogated for more than 100 hours, which is false. The notice was issued first on October 24 and a subsequent one on October 30.