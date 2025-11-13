Karnataka SEC moves HC against state govt over delay in Gram Panchayat poll reservations

BENGALURU: The State Election Commission (SEC) moved the High Court of Karnataka with a public interest litigation against the State Government, alleging that the state is yet to provide the final reservation notification to conduct the elections to 5,950 Gram Panchayats for which the term will expire by January 2026, despite several letters being written.

It was contended by the SEC that there is a constitutional mandate on it to conduct elections within the stipulated period. However, the delay by the state would result in the appointment of administrators, thereby not only violating the mandate contained under Article 243-E of the Constitution but also the law laid down by the Supreme Court, the SEC told the HC.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha issued notice to the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (ACS), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, after hearing the petition filed by the SEC, represented by its under secretary.

The SEC stated that a letter dated May 7, 2025, was written to the ACS informing them that the State Government was required to fix the number of elected members of GPs and determine the reservations for various categories. It was also informed that in light of the formation of new taluks in the state and upgradation of certain GPs as smaller urban areas, the reconstitution of 42

GPs, fixation of the total number of elected members of such GPs, and reservations for various categories were pending with the State Government since 2020.