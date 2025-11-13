Karnataka, Singapore explore deeper ties in trade, innovation, and skill development

BENGALURU: Singapore’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Industry Gan Siow Huang on Wednesday discussed opportunities to deepen partnerships between Karnataka and Singapore in trade, innovation, and skill development with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Industries Minister MB Patil.

“We discussed opportunities to deepen partnerships in trade, innovation, and skill development between Karnataka and Singapore,” Shivakumar said.

Patil and Gan discussed investments and industrial collaboration between Karnataka and Singapore. Patil said Singapore is globally recognised for its excellence in the aviation sector, particularly in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) segment.

“I highlighted Karnataka’s strong potential in aviation MRO, information technology, semiconductors, fintech, chip design, and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors. I plan to visit Singapore in early 2026 to advance bilateral cooperation. In advance, we will prepare a detailed action plan at the official level. This partnership will mark a new chapter in industrial growth, investment promotion, and technology exchange,” he added.

Since 2020, Singaporean companies have invested USD 174.88 billion in India, accounting for about 24% of the country’s total FDI inflow. Over 9,000 Indian companies are operating in Singapore, while 440 Singaporean firms are active in India, Patil added.