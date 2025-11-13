Police inspect Bengaluru Central Prison after videos show preferential treatment to inmates

Check how prisoners got phone, who are they speaking to: LoP Ashoka

Slamming the government for investigating how the video of jail inmates using mobile phones at Bangalore Central Jail was leaked, and not how they got the phones, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Wednesday said the govern-ment should lay more stress on the inmate who is a terror suspect. He said even after this incident, the government has not woken up.

Home Minister Parame-shwara has entrusted a special investigation team to check who leaked the video, instead of investigating whom the terror suspect was talking to. Just for the sake of some Muslim votes, the State government is putting the nation’s safety at risk, he alleged.

Hitting out at IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge who accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to take responsibility for the Delhi blast, Ashoka said the Prime Minister has convened a series of meetings and will crack down on terror organisations.

“When Mallikarjun Kharge was Home Minister, Dalits were burnt. They should first look at Kharge’s failure and not speak about Amit Shah,” he said.