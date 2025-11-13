Satish Jarkiholi meets Congress top brass ahead of Siddaramaiah’s Delhi visit

BENGALURU: Ahead of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi called on AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also party in-charge of Karnataka affairs, on Tuesday evening and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday.

Satish—considered Siddaramaiah’s Man Friday—meeting the duo assumes significance as they are considered to be close aides of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. It is to be seen whether Rahul meets Siddaramaiah during the latter’s visit to the national capital on November 15.

According to Congress insiders, Satish apprised the party high command leaders of the political developments in the state and the pros and cons of changing the leadership. Satish favoured the continuation of Siddaramaiah as the CM and suggested a reshuffle of the cabinet, added the sources. He also discussed the change in the KPCC president and expressed his desire to take the mantle, the sources added.

With two ministerial berths vacant, following the resignation of B Nagendra and dismissal of KN Rajanna, both hailing from the ST Nayaka community, Satish, who also hails from the same community, suggested the high command leaders to let Siddaramaiah fill the vacant berths, added the sources.