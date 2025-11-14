CM Siddaramaiah aide KN Rajanna warns of switching sides in next assembly polls

TUMAKURU: Former cooperation minister and CM Siddaramaiah’s aide KN Rajanna hinted at switching sides and defeating the Congress candidate in the 2028 assembly polls. “In 2004 when Congress did not give me respect, I joined JDS and eventually white-washed the Congress party in Tumakuru district.

I don’t know which party flag I will wield next time,” he stated at a public function at Dodderi village in Madhugiri assembly constituency on Wednesday. He stressed that his supporters did not wield the Congress flag at a motorbike rally.

“There are no permanent friends and foes in politics. The support of people alone counts for me in politics,” he said.

It is Rajanna’s veiled warning to the Congress high command that he may turn rebel if he is not inducted into the cabinet during the reshuffle, according to analysts. Rajanna was dismissed from the cabinet as he had indirectly criticised Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ campaign.