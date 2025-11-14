CM Siddaramaiah raps cabinet panels over delayed reports

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday took exception to the delay in submission of reports by the cabinet sub-committees-headed by DCM DK Shivakumar to study the Justice Michael D’Cunha report on irregularities in Covid-19 management, and the financial status of universities in the state. He was also miffed with the one headed by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for review of progress on implementation of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor.

During the cabinet meeting, he insisted that steps be taken to submit reports with appropriate recommendations as early as possible, informed Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.

LH in Mysuru

The Cabinet also approved the construction of an MLA and MP Bhavan on the premises of the Government Guest House Employees’ Residential Quarters in Mysuru, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The existing guesthouse, which is over 100 years old, will not be razed but one acre of space on the premises will be utilised, Patil said.