India to emerge among top five shipbuilding nations by 2047: Minister Sonowal

MANGALURU: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the Union Government is targeting investments worth Rs 80 lakh crore under the ‘Sagarmala’ programme to generate millions of jobs and transform India’s port infrastructure to global standards.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), Sonowal said India is poised to emerge as a global hub for shipbuilding, repair and port enhancement in the coming decades. “We will be leading the shipbuilding industry, which is currently dominated by China, Japan and Korea. By 2030, India will be among the top 10 nations in shipbuilding and by 2047, among the top five. Over 20 lakh jobs will be created in the shipping sector,” he said.

He said shipbuilding clusters are being developed in coastal states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where local maritime policies are already taking shape. “We will not depend on foreign countries for spare parts... every component required will be manufactured within our own country,” he said.

He said his ministry is working on a roadmap to raise the nation’s port-handling capacity from 2,700 million metric tonnes (MMT) to 10,000 MMT by 2047. “Every project will be executed within a fixed timeline. We are also working to reduce logistics costs, which will benefit traders, manufacturers and farmers,” he said.

Applauding NMPA’s progress over the last five decades, Sonowal described it as “not an ordinary port but a modern, competitive and efficient one” that reflects India’s maritime transformation.

“The turnaround time at NMPA has dropped from 96 hours to 35 hours, making it globally competitive. A dedicated fishing port is being built to support the local fisher community, while cruise operations are boosting tourism and local businesses,” he said.