Karnataka cabinet nod for IT, space technology policies

BENGALURU: The Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of policies aimed to strengthen Karnataka’s position as a technology hub. Prominent among them is the Karnataka Information Technology Policy, 2025-2030, with a total financial outflow of Rs 967.12 crore.

The Cabinet also approved Karnataka Space Technology Policy, 2025-30, and sanctioned setting up of Centres of Excellence (CoE) for AI & Computing Centre, and for defence technology and industry at IIT Dharwad under Local Economy Accelerator Program(LEAP) at Rs 18 crore each.

The Karnataka Information Technology Policy, 2025-2030, aims to increase the IT sector’s contribution to Gross State Value Added (GVA) from 26% to 36% by increasing software exports from Rs 4.09 lakh crore to Rs 11.5 lakh crore by 2030, reinforcing the state’s leadership in global tech markets.

The policy aims to bring in IT investments with special focus on AI and other new technologies in emerging cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubli-Dharwad-Belgaum, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga, to create statewide future-ready digital network.

While the earlier framework ensured resilience, inclusivity, and the expansion of IT beyond Bengaluru regions in the state, the new policy will promote emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Green IT, and advanced Cybersecurity. It aims to integrate AI seamlessly with the State’s already dominant IT sector, positioning Karnataka as an ‘AI-native’ destination that can unlock new economic opportunities, drive innovation, and enhance public service delivery.