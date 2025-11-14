Karnataka hails SC nod for Mekedatu project as cabinet moves to push implementation

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah government on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order rejecting Tamil Nadu’s plea against the construction of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project by Karnataka across the Cauvery river in Kanakapura taluk. The cabinet also discussed the measures to implement the project.

“As the court has given its green signal, the cabinet discussed how to go about the project, as there are many steps to be initiated... we also have to prepare the DPR. Since the project is delicate in nature, I don’t want to divulge further on what measures the government is going to take to implement it,” Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told media persons after the cabinet meeting.

Patil said that there was a sense of happiness in the cabinet, which congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, “for their struggle both politically and legally.”

Meanwhile, Shivakumar termed the SC order as a victory for all Cauvery riparian states, as it would benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “It would help to provide drinking water to people from all states living in Bengaluru. I appeal to Tamil Nadu to support the project. We all need to work together,” he said.

The Supreme Court reiterated that Karnataka must release the agreed 177 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in a year, Shivakumar said. “Karnataka is committed to the SC ruling. This year, as of November 13, we had to release 148 tmcft, but we have already released 299 tmcft,” he added. “We will continue to work on the dam… it will be built on Karnataka soil.