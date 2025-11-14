Karnataka hails SC nod for Mekedatu project as cabinet moves to push implementation

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah government on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order rejecting Tamil Nadu’s plea against the construction of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project by Karnataka across the Cauvery river in Kanakapura taluk. The cabinet also discussed the measures to implement the project.
“As the court has given its green signal, the cabinet discussed how to go about the project, as there are many steps to be initiated... we also have to prepare the DPR. Since the project is delicate in nature, I don’t want to divulge further on what measures the government is going to take to implement it,” Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told media persons after the cabinet meeting.
Patil said that there was a sense of happiness in the cabinet, which congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, “for their struggle both politically and legally.”
Meanwhile, Shivakumar termed the SC order as a victory for all Cauvery riparian states, as it would benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “It would help to provide drinking water to people from all states living in Bengaluru. I appeal to Tamil Nadu to support the project. We all need to work together,” he said.
The Supreme Court reiterated that Karnataka must release the agreed 177 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in a year, Shivakumar said. “Karnataka is committed to the SC ruling. This year, as of November 13, we had to release 148 tmcft, but we have already released 299 tmcft,” he added. “We will continue to work on the dam… it will be built on Karnataka soil.
The SC has also directed CWC and CWMA to take all necessary actions with respect to this project, and hence we don’t need to go back to the court for future courses of action,” he said, adding that government will try to take a delegation of state MPs to meet the PM and the union ministers concerned to put pressure.
“We are not affecting Tamil Nadu’s interests in any way, but we are only trying to use our share of water effectively. I appeal to Tamil Nadu to support this project,” he said. The DyCM said CWC would cooperate on the project, as they don’t have any other choice but to support it in view of the court’s order.
“They can’t deny approvals, as the court has cleared it. Forest department approval is needed, and we have already formed a team to assess the area that would be submerged, he said, adding that the project cost may go up a little.
other decisions
Installation of two-way communication devices in 12,003 fishing boats for monitoring, control and supervision under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, at a cost of Rs 43.69cr (Centre: Rs 26.21cr, State: Rs 17.48cr)
Upgrade Bhalki municipality in Bidar district to municipal city status
Grant administrative approval for the purchase of medical equipment and furniture required for opening of a 250-bed super specialty hospital on the premises of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences at Rs 27.92 crore, and instal required services at Rs 21crore
Approval of 6 guntas of land at Solenahalli village, Molakalmuru taluk, Chitradurga district, to Congress Bhavan Trust at 5 per cent of the guideline value
Upgrade Kamala Nagar Gram Panchayat in Bidar into town panchayat