Karnataka’s Mission Gold raises hopes of mineral riches, job prospects

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the largest producer of gold in the country and it is digging for more.

The State Department of Mines and Geology and related agencies are carrying out a large-scale exploration at 16,350 hectares in 19 locations to identify deposits of gold along with uranium, bauxite, copper and other minerals. The ongoing exploration is said to be the largest in the state so far.

The exploration has struck gold in some of these locations, including Haveri, Koppal, Mandya, Chitradurga and Ballari.

“Of the 16,350 hectares, we are exploring for gold in close to 14,000 hectares. Though the initial estimation is that there is gold, we do not know to what extent the mineral is available. We will get a clear picture only after we finish the exploration,” an official from the state mining department said.

Karnataka has two key gold mines—Hatti, and Kolar Gold Field, which is not functional at present.

The exploration activities are funded by the state government and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET). Public sector units Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited and Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited are part of the exploration.

Officials from the State Mining Department said that the agency carries out a set of surveys. It starts with Reconnaissance Surveys, which will be on larger land parcel and sampling test will be done at the outset. It will be followed by preliminary exploration (survey will be done within a few kms or 10 kms) and general exploration (survey will be done for one km or less than one km) and the last one is detailed exploration where ore reserves estimated.