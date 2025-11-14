Parents meet at 47,000 schools on Children’s Day

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Children’s Day, the Department of School Education and Literacy is organising mega parents–teachers meetings at 47,000 government and aided schools across the State on Friday, officials of the department said.

In addition, students and teachers will also get a chance to interact with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a function being organised at the Vidhana Soudha to mark the day, they said.

Mid day meals will be provided to both children and their parents attending the meeting at the schools and pre-university colleges across the state, the officials said. The aim is to involve parents in the growth and learning process of children, as well as to build a rapport between teachers and parents, they said.

At the meeting, the teachers of the respective schools will educate the parents about the Right To Education Act, provisions for the education of specially abled children, the POCSO Act and the responsibilities of parents in reducing the drop-out rates in schools because of child labour and child marriage.

The teachers will also show the parents the results of the Lesson-Based Assessment (LBA) conducted at the school level based on the learning outcomes of students.