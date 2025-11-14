Type 2 diabetes rising sharply among youths: Doctors

BENGALURU: Children and young adults are increasingly being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a condition once considered rare in younger populations, doctors have warned. Ahead of World Diabetes Day on Friday, doctors attributed this rise to a combination of genetic predisposition, lifestyle changes and urban living habits.

Dr Manjunath Malige, Director of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Obesity & Weight Management at Sakra World Hospital, said South Asians are more prone to diabetes due to the “thrifty phenotype”, a historical adaptation favouring fat storage.

Dr Chitra S, HOD and Consultant at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, pointed to high consumption of processed foods, reduced sleep and chronic stress as major contributors. She warned, “The number of young people with diabetes is increasing rapidly, and if pre-diabetes is not addressed in childhood, by the next 10 years, almost 100% of them could develop Type 2 diabetes.”

Dr Mahesh DM, Consultant Endocrinologist at Aster CMI Hospital, said children today spend far less time in outdoor activities and more on screens, consuming calorie-dense foods. “This has led to a 20% rise in diabetes among those below 35 in the past decade,” he said.

Doctors caution that young adults with Type 2 diabetes often face multiple associated conditions, including hypertension, cholesterol disorders, PCOS in young women, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and, in some cases, early-onset heart attacks or strokes.

Dr Balaji Jaganmohan, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Apollo Sugar Clinic, said, “Schools should focus on nutrition education and encourage more physical activity. Awareness sessions and role plays can make a huge difference,” he said.