Bengaluru FC bids adieu to head coach Zaragoza

BENGALURU: With the uncertainty of Indian Super League looming over Indian football, Bengaluru FC have parted ways with their coach Gerard Zaragoza. Having helmed the club from December 2023 after Marco Pezzaiuoli, he took the club to the ISL finals twice.

“ISL’s future is not yet secured; this could be one of the reasons he is leaving,” sources told TNIE. The Spaniard, along with assistant coach Sebastian Vega and strength and conditioning coach Ioannis Gkikoas, will exit the club.

On X, the club thanked Zaragoza for his contributions and wished him for his future endeavours. “The club would like to thank Gerard and his staff for their time at Bengaluru FC, and we wish him the best in his pursuit of a newer challenge,” the post said.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Renedy Singh has been appointed interim head coach of the club. He is expected to take charge of the first team with immediate effect, BFC said.

Under Zaragoza, BFC showed a robust defensive approach. Goals conceded dropped from over 1.5 per match in 2023 to 1.29 in 2024. While Grayson’s 2023 side managed only five wins and suffered 10 losses in 2023, Zaragoza lifted the same squad to a 44% win rate. Across 24 matches, BFC won 11 and lost just eight, reflecting clear tactical improvement.

Staying true to his attacking 4-3-3 philosophy, Zaragoza restored structure and intent, ultimately guiding BFC to a strong and deserved fourth-place finish in the 2024-25 league phase with 38 points.

Earlier, several clubs suspended their operations, including Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan.