Congress drubbing in Bihar may have strengthened Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s hands

BENGALURU: The massive drubbing for Congress in the Bihar Assembly elections, whose results were announced on Friday, seems to have cleared the air over change in leadership in Karnataka.

It appears now that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for the full five-year term, while the party high command will also likely give its nod for the expansion of his cabinet and creation of two more deputy chief minister posts, sources said.

“What’s the relation between Bihar results and state’s political scene,” questioned Siddaramaiah when asked whether he has become strong. Asked if Congress failed to garner the support of OBCs in Bihar, Siddaramaiah asked, “Who is Nitish Kumar? Is he not an OBC leader,” implying that like Nitish, he too would be indispensable for Karnataka Congress as an OBC leader.

“We will be in power for the remaining two-and-a-half years. I am confident we will return to power in 2028,” he said, releasing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s book Neerina Hejje.

Siddaramaiah has cut short his Delhi trip from earlier three days to a day, restricting it to the book release event of senior leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday. He is not likely to meet party high command leaders including LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi, who will be on a 10-day trip to Finland.“An agreement on Siddaramaiah transferring power to Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years, which falls on November 20, has been agreed upon at the high command level and only a few leaders know about it.