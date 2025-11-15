Export quality, textile products need upgrade: Bipin Menon

BENGALURU: India’s textile exports can no longer depend on traditional methods and must shift towards higher quality and innovation to stay competitive, said A Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor to the Ministry of Textiles. Addressing silk exporters and entrepreneurs in Bengaluru, he noted that several global buyers have expressed dissatisfaction.

Menon said that while losses caused by US tariffs were offset through exports to the UAE and European markets, the deep discounts being offered are unsustainable and could hurt the sector in the long run.

Despite global challenges, India recorded a 0.1% rise in textile exports between April and September. However, India has struggled to enter high-demand markets such as Japan, which has repeatedly flagged cotton contamination, an issue unacceptable in premium export markets. “Karnataka, with its fine silk quality, is well-placed to tap these markets,” he said.

He urged exporters to collaborate with designers and design institutes to track global trends and standards in products and blends. Although India produces 11 varieties of silk, he said they are not marketed overseas.

A supply-chain agreement with the UK is expected in 2026, with additional agreements planned with Peru, Chile and Switzerland. India now needs to focus on penetrating France, Germany, Spain and Norway, he added. Dr Bimal Mawandia, Chairman, Indian Silk Export Promotion Council, echoed the need to enhance export promotion.