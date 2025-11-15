Fight not just against BJP, but also poll panel: Congress MLC BK Hariprasad

BENGALURU: The Congress on Friday continued to reiterate its ‘Vote Chori’ allegations on a day when the NDA swept the Bihar Assembly elections.

Hitting out at the Election Commission of India (ECI), senior Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said, “I congratulate the Election Commission for their successful operation in demolishing the entire democratic system.”

Bihar may have delivered a crystal clear mandate on paper—a decisive majority for the BJP-led NDA in the 243-member House—but in Congress corridors, the whispers are louder than the numbers.

“What can you expect with the removal of lakhs of voters,” a senior national Congress leader muttered privately.

The party’s operatives point to what they call “anomalies” in the shadows — Special Intensive Revision (SIR), “delayed” EVM movement, “mysteriously altered voter lists”, and “model code enforcement” that they allege seemed to appear and disappear with surgical precision.

One insider described it as “selective vigilance,” the kind “that tilts the ground before the first vote is even cast”.

Meanwhile, the party leadership tried to temper the fire. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar offered a measured tone saying that they accept the people’s mandate.

But Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge could not mask the unease. “This verdict is difficult to accept. Winning and losing are part of the game—but I am not sure this reflects the true mandate,” Priyank, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, said.