Karnataka: 28 blackbucks die of bacterial infection in Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo

BELAGAVI: In a tragic incident, 28 blackbucks, which are listed endangered species, have died over the past three days at the Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Bhutaramanahatti, Belagavi.

Preliminary findings suggest a bacterial infection as the cause of the mass deaths, raising serious concerns over the alleged negligence of the zoo’s veterinary doctors and forest staff.

According to experts, the toll could have been significantly lower had the infected animals been identified early and immediately isolated from the herd. The failure to monitor the health of the animals and take timely action is being viewed as a major lapse on the part of the authorities responsible for their care.

The mini zoo housed a total of 38 blackbucks, brought to Belagavi from the Gadag zoo around four to five years ago. The animals were between four and six years old. Among the dead, 13 were male and the remaining were female, marking a severe loss to the zoo’s blackbuck population.

Veterinary doctors at the zoo, in their preliminary assessment, confirmed that a bacterial infection is likely responsible for the deaths. After the first eight blackbucks died, the authorities conducted post-mortem examinations, collected biological samples as per protocol, and later disposed of the carcasses by burning. The collected samples have been sent to the Bannerghatta laboratory for detailed analysis to determine the exact cause of the outbreak.