Karnataka Congress faces internal turmoil over 2028 leadership formula

BELAGAVI: The debate over a potential leadership change within the Karnataka Congress has intensified, even as the party high command remains silent on the issue.

With uncertainty mounting over a possible change of guard, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s loyalists are believed to have floated a fresh formula to manage growing pressure.

To secure Siddaramaiah’s full five-year term, his supporters have proposed a political compromise: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should be officially projected as the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the 2028 Assembly elections. Intended as a balancing act, the strategy has instead triggered fresh confusion and shifted power dynamics within the party.

Informed sources say Shivakumar, long harbouring ambitions for the top post, has been quietly lobbying at the AICC level. Sensing this momentum, Siddaramaiah’s camp appears to have crafted the “2028 formula” to delay any leadership transition until the next election cycle.

The move marks a sharp departure from an earlier stance when several Siddaramaiah loyalists had publicly declared that he would lead the 2028 polls. The new narrative, however, is far from universally accepted.