Karnataka Congress faces internal turmoil over 2028 leadership formula
BELAGAVI: The debate over a potential leadership change within the Karnataka Congress has intensified, even as the party high command remains silent on the issue.
With uncertainty mounting over a possible change of guard, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s loyalists are believed to have floated a fresh formula to manage growing pressure.
To secure Siddaramaiah’s full five-year term, his supporters have proposed a political compromise: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should be officially projected as the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the 2028 Assembly elections. Intended as a balancing act, the strategy has instead triggered fresh confusion and shifted power dynamics within the party.
Informed sources say Shivakumar, long harbouring ambitions for the top post, has been quietly lobbying at the AICC level. Sensing this momentum, Siddaramaiah’s camp appears to have crafted the “2028 formula” to delay any leadership transition until the next election cycle.
The move marks a sharp departure from an earlier stance when several Siddaramaiah loyalists had publicly declared that he would lead the 2028 polls. The new narrative, however, is far from universally accepted.
Satish Jarkiholi signals opposition
If the formula was meant to calm tensions, it may have produced the opposite effect. Senior Congress leader and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, another potential contender for the top post, has subtly but firmly rejected the idea. Without naming anyone, he made it clear that he too is a contender for the CM’s post in 2028.
His remarks are widely interpreted as a political warning to both camps, signalling that he will not concede space in the succession race. The statement has reportedly caused unease even among Siddaramaiah’s closest strategists.
Unsettled equations, unanswered questions
With three power centres emerging and loyalties visibly shifting, the Karnataka Congress now faces a delicate internal battle. While Siddaramaiah’s camp hopes the 2028 plan will delay confrontation, it could instead pave the way for a more intense leadership tussle in the coming months.
For now, one question dominates Karnataka’s political corridors: Will the 2028 proposal appease Shivakumar and stabilise the government, or will it ignite a fierce three-way contest for power?