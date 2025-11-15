Karnataka mourns the loss of eco-warrior Salumarada Thimmakka at 114

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s environment and forest ambassador, Salumarada Thimmakka, who was known for her simplicity and child-like nature, breathed her last here on Friday.

The 114-year-old environmentalist had been admitted to Apollo Hospital Jayanagar since November 2 for exacerbation of bronchial asthma and lower respiratory tract infection. She suffered a multi-organ failure due to prolonged illness and passed away at noon.

“I am called by many names, but the first was Salumarada Ajji because of the trees I had planted,” she told TNIE during her interactions. She planted 385 banyan trees all by herself along a 4 km stretch of the State Highway-94 between Hulikal and Kuddur. “I had no children.

When my husband used to go to work, I would be alone, and that was when I took to planting trees. I took care of them like my children. That was when everyone started calling me Salumarada Thimmakka,” she had said.

Though not sure of her exact birth date, her birthday was usually celebrated on June 30, 1911. From Gubbi taluk, she was married to Bikkala Chikkayya when she was 19 years old.

A museum to honour her to come up in Belur

She then moved to Hukilal village in Magadi taluk. Over the years, she planted 8,000 trees of other species on the same stretch. But in 2019, the State

Government had proposed to chop her favourite trees to widen the highway connecting Hassan. When Thimmakka and local residents protested, the plan was dropped and the stretch was declared protected with the title Green Highway.