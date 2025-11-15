Karnataka orders free, immediate emergency care for dog, animal and snake bite victims

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued a circular directing all government and private hospitals to maintain a mandatory stock of Anti-Rabies Vaccines (ARV), rabies immunoglobulin, and Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) at all times, following recent Supreme Court guidelines on dog-bite management.

The circular, issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, follows the Supreme Court’s order, emphasising the compulsory availability of anti-rabies treatment across all health facilities.

Declaring rabies a notifiable disease in the state, the government has instructed all hospitals to ensure the timely administration of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and a one-time dose of equine rabies immunoglobulin, free of cost. The directive supports India’s goal of achieving 'Zero Human Deaths due to Dog-Mediated Rabies by 2030.'

The order also highlights that snakebite deaths and complications remain a significant public health concern and mandates assured emergency care for all snakebite victims at the nearest available hospital.