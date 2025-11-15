Mandya EO issues show-cause notices over 786 missing e-khata files

BENGALURU: The Executive Officer (EO) of Mandya Taluk Panchayat swung into action by issuing a show-cause notice on Thursday to several officers who worked with the Induvalu Grama Panchayat. They said that a complaint would be lodged against them under Section 9 of the Karnataka State Public Records Act (KSPRA) 2010 if they fail to trace 786 e-khata files by November 20.

This show-cause notice came a day after the TNIE published the story “1,281 e-khata files missing in Mandya”, based on the directions issued by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa to the Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K R Nandini to take action against the concerned officials by fixing accountability for missing prime e-khata files.

The EO stated in the show-cause notice that Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Dayananda and Secretary Rani H R worked between April 1, 2021 and February 1, 2022 and a total of 229 e-khata transactions were held, and only 78 files are available.

Between February 2, 2022, and May 7, 2022, PDO A S Siddaraju, Secretaries Dayananda, B V Somu and Second Division Assistant Rani H R worked, and 238 e-khata were done, of which only 113 e-khata files were available.

From October 21, 2022, to August 1, 2023, PDO Vishal Murthy H B, Secretary B V Somu and SDA Rani were working, and out of the total 264 e-khatas, only 162 are available, and the remaining have not been traced. Lastly, between August 2, 2023 and May 25, 2025, PDO K C Yogesh, Secretary Marilingaiah and SDA Rani H R were working, and out of 1,174 e-khatas, only 766 are available.