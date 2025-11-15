Plant saplings, grow them into trees: Environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka

BENGALURU: All that Padma awardee and environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka could think of lying in the hospital bed, during her last few days, was greening the environment.

In her four-page message to the people, she blessed everyone to plant trees and have children. She said: “I was born in a very poor family in Kakkena village, Gubbi taluk. I was released from slavery a week before my wedding.

Even after 25 years of marriage we could not have children. Everyone forced my husband to get a second wife, but he did not. I then decided to plant trees and take care of them as my children. I bless and pray for everyone to have children. I adopted Umesh and I am very grateful to his parents for giving their son to me.

He stood by me all through my life and supported me in all my ups and downs. I also thank the Central and state governments for their honour and recognition, introducing chapters about me in school and college curriculum, and building tree parks in my name. I also thank religious institutions, including Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala, for the respect and honours and hospital teams for taking care of me.”

She added: “Whether you are young or old, poor or rich, plant saplings and grow them into trees. Be a support for birds and may it be useful for everyone. Do not discriminate against poor. Everyone is same, feed the hungry and poor. Continue the work of planting and saving trees like I have done. Nothing is permanent in the world, live without troubling anyone. Ensure there is equality.”

She also thanked many politicians, including PM Modi, CM Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former PM HD Deve Gowda, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and many MLAs. She wrote a special message for Umesh, expressing her wish, to have him as his son again.