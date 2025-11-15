Sugar Minister Patil promises action against culprits who torched cane-laden tractors

BAGALKOT: karnataka Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil has announced that the State Government will provide maximum possible compensation for the losses incurred in the incident near Godavari sugar factory in Sameerwadi in Mudhol taluk, Bagalkot district, on Friday.

He also confirmed that an investigation has been ordered into the tragedy of people setting fire to several sugarcane-laden tractors on Thursday evening. The minister visited the spot with Bagalkot District In-charge Minister RB Timmapur and inspected the damaged sugarcane, tractors and bikes, and interacted with the farmers.

A survey team led by the Assistant Commissioner has begun assessing the extent of the damage, Patil said, adding that compensation has not yet been finalised, but it will be paid either by the government or the S Nijalingappa Sugar Institute, Belagavi.

Condemning the incident, Patil asserted that strict action will be taken against the culprits irrespective of their status. The government, he said, remains committed to safeguarding the interests of sugarcane growers. Patil pointed out that sugarcane is cultivated on 7.3 lakh hectares in Karnataka, with Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot accounting for 5.67 lakh hectares.

Delayed crushing, he warned, affects sugar recovery, reduces weight and impacts the next crop cycle. He appealed to farmers to cooperate to ensure smooth crushing operations.

He also said miscreants attempting to misuse farmers’ struggles would face stern action. While some factories hesitated to begin crushing after the incident, he assured them full protection. The minister clarified that the government has not bowed to factory owners, noting that the payment of higher prices itself reflects the government’s firm stance.