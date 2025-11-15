The policy push must discourage cities from following in Bengaluru footsteps

The road to progress and sustainability should be preceded by systematic civic and town planning so that tier 2 cities earmarked to be developed as industrial or technology hubs do not get burdened in future – like Bengaluru did – after the state begins its earnest march ahead.

The state’s march ahead got a boost on Thursday when Karnataka government initiated a series of policies to hoist the state’s reputation as a technology and industrial hub.

The state government approved, among others, the Karnataka Information Technology Policy (KITP) 2025-2030 with a total financial outflow of Rs 967.12 crore and the Karnataka Space Technology Policy (KSTP) 2025-30.

It also sanctioned Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for artificial intelligence (AI) and computing, and for defence technology and industry at IIT-Dharwad under the Local Economy Accelerator Program (LEAP) at Rs 18 crore each.

The KITP 2025-2030 looks at enhancing the contribution of the state’s gross value added from 26% to 36% through an increase in software exports from Rs 4.09 lakh crore to Rs 11.5 lakh crore by 2030.

This could reinforce Karnataka’s leadership in global tech markets. The policy expects to attract investments in information technology with a focus on AI and other emerging technologies, and is looking away from Bengaluru at cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga. The obvious intention of this is to create a statewide future-ready digital network.

The KITP 2025-2030 promotes emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, quantum computing, green IT and advanced cybersecurity. It aims to integrate AI seamlessly with Karnataka’s already dominant IT sector, positioning the state as an ‘AI-native’ destination to unlock new economic opportunities, drive innovation and enhance public service delivery.