Thimmakka’s green legacy continues to shape young minds through Karnataka school textbooks

BENAGLURU: Though Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka passed away on Friday, 14 November, in Bengaluru, her legacy continues to live on not only through the thousands of trees she allegedly nurtured but also through the lessons included in Karnataka state syllabus school textbooks.

The Class 5 Environmental Studies textbook features content related to Vruksha Mathe Saalumarada Thimmakka in the fifth chapter, Natural Resources. The lesson details the noble work done by Thimmakka, which continues to inspire generations of youngsters. Similarly, her profile is included in Chapter 18 of the Class 7 Social Science (History) textbook. The chapter titled Pro-Social Movements of Karnataka carries a detailed profile of Saalumarada Thimmakka under the subsection Environmental movements.

There is also a separate chapter in the Class 8 third-language Hindi textbook titled Vrukshapremi Thimmakka. Through these lessons across different textbooks, the Karnataka Textbook Society aims to inspire children to follow Thimmakka’s path.

Mohan Kumar, Senior Assistant Director of the Karnataka Textbook Society, said, “We include these chapters on various people who have made landmark achievements in various fields. Thimmakka is one such person who serves as a role model to children studying in the schools. That is why her chapter is included at every class in various subjects.”

Speaking to TNIE, Vikas Kishor Suralkar, Commissioner, Department of School Education and Literacy, said, “We are proud of her achievements and contributions and are motivated to follow her path. This message will be replicated through chapters in textbooks. The future generation will also know about her work and love towards nature and care for tree saplings.”