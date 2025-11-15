Thimmakka’s life a message for future generations

HUBBALLI: For Salumarada Thimmakka, the hundreds of saplings that she planted throughout her life was an act of love and concern for the environment. Any kind of recognition was never on her mind.
Despite losing her husband, she continued to maintain hundreds of trees that were native species and ecologically important. Even today, 350 large canopy trees near Kudur village of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara district stand tall as a testimony to the great legacy of a dedicated tree grower.
For nearly four decades, Thimmakka remained unnoticed. A team of officials from the University of Agricultural Sciences narrated her story to the forest department and Government of Karnataka. Since then, she has become an inspiration for tree planting.
Thimmakka was married to Bikkala Chikkayya and the couple did not have children. Chikkayya was a temporary government worker and, along with his wife, decided to plant a few trees in front of their home for shade.
The same road was used by traders and travellers and during hot days, many used to take breaks under the trees during their journey. Realising this, Thimmakka suggested to her husband to plant more saplings along the Kudur-Hulikal Road. The couple chose native fruit-yielding and shade-giving trees from banyan varieties.
However, she lost her husband soon, but did not forget about the trees.
For the next 15 years, she alone ensured watering and nurturing of hundreds of trees along the road. She used to carry a pot of water and walk long miles to feed the trees even as the villagers watched in surprise. Her efforts did not go to waste.
The trees started growing well and people noticed her work. First, the local fair organisers of Magadi taluk felicitated Thimmakka for her work and her story of tree planting started spreading fast.
The state government recognised her work and added her life story in textbooks. The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government also provided her a cabinet rank status. The forest department created tree parks in all taluk headquarters in her name. In the last two decades, Thimmakka travelled throughout Karnataka inspiring many to take up planting.
“Her life itself is a message for generations to come when it comes to tree planting. She received love and fame more than many people. She proved that no matter where you work it will be recognised one day,” says environmentalist Yellappa Reddy.