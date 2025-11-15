Thimmakka’s life a message for future generations

HUBBALLI: For Salumarada Thimmakka, the hundreds of saplings that she planted throughout her life was an act of love and concern for the environment. Any kind of recognition was never on her mind.

Despite losing her husband, she continued to maintain hundreds of trees that were native species and ecologically important. Even today, 350 large canopy trees near Kudur village of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara district stand tall as a testimony to the great legacy of a dedicated tree grower.

For nearly four decades, Thimmakka remained unnoticed. A team of officials from the University of Agricultural Sciences narrated her story to the forest department and Government of Karnataka. Since then, she has become an inspiration for tree planting.

Thimmakka was married to Bikkala Chikkayya and the couple did not have children. Chikkayya was a temporary government worker and, along with his wife, decided to plant a few trees in front of their home for shade.

The same road was used by traders and travellers and during hot days, many used to take breaks under the trees during their journey. Realising this, Thimmakka suggested to her husband to plant more saplings along the Kudur-Hulikal Road. The couple chose native fruit-yielding and shade-giving trees from banyan varieties.