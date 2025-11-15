Three killed in car crash on Mangaluru–Bengaluru highway; locals blame unscientific traffic circle

MANGALURU: Three people were killed and six others injured in a road accident on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway in the early hours of Saturday near B C Road in Bantwal.

At around 4.40 am, group of nine devotees from Bengaluru was travelling to the Sri Krishna Math in Udupi when their Innova car crashed into the Narayana Guru Circle after the driver reportedly lost control.

The impact killed Ravi (64), Nanjamma (75) and Ramya (23) on the spot. The remaining passengers, Susheela, Keerthi Kumar, Kiran, Bindu, Prashanth, driver Subramanya and others, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. All passengers were relatives.

Bantwal Traffic Police have registered a case under Sections 281, 125A and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Local residents alleged that the traffic circle constructed as part of the B.C. Road–Addahole highway project is unscientific and poses safety risks.