Voters have rejected GOP’s attempts to delegitimise electoral system: BJP president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: The NDA’s resounding victory in Bihar Assembly elections where it won more than 200 seats sparked celebrations in the BJP and JDS camps in Karnataka. Celebrations broke outside the BJP state head office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ in Bengaluru.

BJP leaders, including LoP in Assembly R Ashoka, LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh Siroya, N Ravikumar, P Rajeev, and many sitting and former legislators joined party workers and celebrated the emphatic win. They raised slogans such as “Today Bihar, Tomorrow Karnataka” and “Narendra Modi Ji Ki Jai.”

Workers waved BJP flags, danced, and chanted, “Yelli Nodidaru BJP --Wherever you look, it’s BJP!”

BJP and JDS leaders termed the verdict a reaffirmation of PM Modi’s leadership and a validation of the “double-engine government” model they champion in Karnataka. Karnataka NDA leaders quickly positioned the win as a national political signal, contrasting sharply with the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s poor performance.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the people of Bihar have voted for the politics of service and stability championed by Modi.

“This verdict also proves that the people of Bihar reject the Congress and its allies’ repeated attempts to question and delegitimise our electoral system. Their narrative has no takers on the ground.

Congress being pushed to single digits, both in seats and strike rate, shows how voters have seen through the party’s politics of excuses and entitlement. The same fate awaits them in Karnataka too. Congratulations to the NDA family on this historic verdict,” he said.