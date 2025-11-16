Bengaluru woman held after she drugs, robs Rs 7 lakh gold via dating app trap

BENGALURU: The Indiranagar police in Bengaluru have arrested the woman who had escaped after stealing Rs 7 lakh worth gold ornaments from a 26-year-old techie whom she had met through a dating app.

The victim had sedated the accused in a hotel room before stealing the gold ornaments. The police have also arrested the woman’s boyfriend. The police have taken custody of both the accused to ascertain if they are wanted in any other case.

The accused are identified as Kavipriya, 24, and her boyfriend Harshavardhan, 25, both from Karur in Tamil Nadu.

“It is the first offence both have committed. Both the accused had also met on a dating app and were in a relationship. They had taken loans in a few loan apps to lead a luxury life. Since they were unable to repay the loan, they decided to cheat victims after finding their details on dating apps. The gold ornaments which they had stolen from the 26-year-old techie are yet to be recovered as they have sold it,” said the police.