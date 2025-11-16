Bihar poll results: Big lessons for Congress and BJP-JDS in Karnataka

For Congress, the message is clear. Keep the narrative around the State Government’s performance. Their focus should be on highlighting the positive impact of its flagship social welfare schemes, and more importantly, dispelling the notion of not doing anything major beyond the five guarantee schemes.

Currently, the Congress and its government do not seem to have full control over the narrative. It is fighting perception battles on many fronts, including uncertainty over the leadership issue, while its image took a dent due to serious allegations of financial irregularities and other controversies.

The competitive spirit among the state Congress leaders to impress their central leadership over its campaign against the ECI and the Union Government is understandable. But, Bihar elections showed that the party failed to convince the voters or they simply rejected its allegations.

Congress may be justified in criticising the ECI or the Union Government, but as the party in power in Karnataka its focus should be more on adopting new initiatives to advance its development agenda and shape the narrative around it. Give politics just as much attention as it requires, while staying focused on governance.

Post-Bihar shocker, the Congress leaders would do well to reassess their strategies. The party’s central leadership would certainly be more cautious in its approach to handling Karnataka issues. It would be wary of doing anything that could antagonize its strongman, Siddaramaiah.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc’s inability to stop NDA’s winning streak and Congress being pushed to the fringes of politics in Bihar is likely to weaken the authority of the party’s central leadership.

This in turn could strengthen Siddaramaiah as Congress needs a strong and dependable local leader, if it has to take on the might of the BJP’s well-oiled election machinery, coupled with a strong leadershipat the Centre. That was the case in Karnataka in 2023 when the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar combination wrested power from the BJP.