BY Vijayendra 'confident' of continuing as Karnataka BJP chief

BENGALURU: After the landslide victory for NDA in Bihar, BJP Karnataka president bihar aarewron Saturday expressed confidence that he will continue in the post.

“I am confident that there will be clarity,” he told reporters when asked about speculation of a change of guard in the party. Vijayendra, who completed two years in the post, was honoured at the party office.

Bihar victory has given mammoth strength to BJP in Karnataka to fight against the “corrupt” Congress government, he said. “They accused our previous government of being allegedly involved in 40% commission and brought it down from power.

Their party has now lost because of guarantees, but they are pointing fingers at the Centre,” he said. He alleged LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi had hatched a plot to create anarchy in Bihar through the vote chori campaign. “He has disappeared after the Bihar elections. He has an iron leg and Congress has lost wherever he has campaigned,” he ridiculed.

Vijayendra alleged that the book, ‘Neerina Hejje’, released by CM Siddaramaiah on Friday, was a work of ghostwriting for DCM DK Shivakumar.

“It was written by someone else, but Shivakumar put his picture on it. Except for the book, what is his contribution to the state as water resources minister,” he asked. Vijayendra hit out at Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for blaming the Centre for the delay in implementing the Mahadayi project.

“The tribunal’s verdict came in 2010 and it was when Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that not even a drop of water from Goa will be given to Karnataka. The then UPA government did not clear the project,” he alleged.