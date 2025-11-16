CCB busts massive adulterated ghee racket; fake Nandini products worth Rs 1.26 crore seized in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A large network producing adulterated ghee in Tamil Nadu, filling it into fake Nandini-branded sachets and plastic bottles and selling it across Bengaluru has been busted in a joint operation conducted by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths and KMF Vigilance Wing.

Four accused, including a KMF distributor, his son and two others, have been arrested. Whopping 8,136 litre of adulterated ghee worth Rs 1.26 crore, four vehicles used to supply the item, machinery to prepare the ghee and large quantities of coconut and palm oil that were used to adulterate the ghee were seized. The accused were producing three litres of adulterated ghee from one litre of original ghee.

The ghee was supplied to a dealer in Bengaluru who held official KMF licences. He and his family then distributed the adulterated ghee to various wholesale and retail shops and Nandini parlours across the city, selling it at the actual market price.

KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy said one of the accused is a KMF dealer.