CoL, NAAC launch project to boost quality assurance in online higher education

BENGALURU: With a view to improve the quality of higher education in India, the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) and NAAC launched a project named Transforming Indian Higher Education through Online Learning: Capacity Building for Improving Quality Assurance Systems.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Saturday and it will be implemented over a period of 16 Months.

The MoU will focus on further collaboration for sharing best practices and innovations in quality assurance from across the Commonwealth, especially in online education, training and capacity building in the design and development. The CoL and NAAC will work with regional bodies and the ministries of education.

NAAC Director Dr Ganesan Kannabiran said, “Online programmes are yet to get the recognition of employers, students, parents and working professionals who are looking for opportunities for re-skilling and up-skilling. Therefore, not only for achieving the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) targets but also to provide quality-oriented online programmes, we are looking for international practices that are likely to come through the collaboration.”

Prof Peter Scott, the CoL president and CEO, said, “The Indian education system is unique in being led by an overarching strategy – the insightful National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that strongly supports all education stakeholders to weave innovation into their practice and reach out to excluded learners, improving enrolment and engagement.”