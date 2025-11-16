MoS Shobha calls dismisses Congress' allegations of 'vote chori' in Bihar as baseless

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje and other senior BJP leaders in Karnataka hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders for making ‘Vote Chori’ allegations after the Grand Old Party and its coalition partners lost the recent Assembly elections in Bihar.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Karandlaje said after the electoral rolls were revised, there was a good turnout of voters and the NDA won the election.

Rubbishing the Congress’ allegations, she questioned the CM on how the Congress won 135 seats in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls. She termed Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as a “hit-and-run case.”

“People of Bihar and those across the country have rejected Rahul’s false allegations against the Union Government and constitutional institutions. The Congress leader was not only making such false allegations within the country, but also during his visits abroad, and people rejected all such allegations,” she said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said Congress makes such baseless allegations after losing elections.

They had a big campaign in Bihar for over a month against the SIR, and now voters in Bihar rejected those allegations as bogus, he said. “During the SIR in Bihar, duplicate voters and names of those who have come from Pakistan and Bangladesh were deleted. What is wrong with it? Congress has insulted voters in Bihar, and they should apologise to the people of Bihar,” he said.