Siddaramaiah camp’s ‘2028 formula’ to placate Shivakumar sparks fresh churn in Karnataka Congress

BELAGAVI: The simmering debate over a leadership change within the Karnataka Congress has intensified, even as the party high command continues to remain silent on the issue.
With uncertainty deepening over the possibility of a change of guard, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s loyalists are believed to have now floated a fresh formula to stave off the growing pressure.
In a bid to secure Siddaramaiah’s full five-year term, his supporters have proposed a political compromise: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should be officially projected as the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the 2028 Assembly elections. The strategy, intended as a balancing act, has instead triggered fresh confusion and power equations within the party.
Informed sources say Shivakumar, who has long harboured ambitions of occupying the top post, has been quietly lobbying at the AICC level. Sensing this momentum, Siddaramaiah’s camp appears to have crafted the “2028 formula” to delay any leadership transition until the next election cycle.
The move marks a sharp departure from their earlier stance when several Siddaramaiah loyalists had publicly declared that the 2028 polls would also be contested under his leadership. The new narrative, however, is far from universally accepted.
Satish Jarkiholi sends a warning signal
If the formula was intended to cool tempers, it may have produced the opposite effect. Senior Congress leader and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, another potential contender for the top job, has now subtly but firmly rejected the idea. Without naming anyone, he made his position unmistakably clear that he too is a contender for the CM’s post in 2028.
His remark has been widely interpreted as a political warning to both camps, signalling that he will not concede space in the succession race. The statement has reportedly caused discomfort, even among Siddaramaiah’s closest strategists.
Unsettled equations, unanswered questions
With three power centres emerging and loyalties visibly shifting, the Karnataka Congress now finds itself managing a delicate internal battle.
While Siddaramaiah’s camp hopes the 2028 plan will delay confrontation, it may instead open the door for a more intense leadership tussle in the months to come.
For now, one question dominates the political corridors of Karnataka: Will the 2028 offer calm Shivakumar and stabilise the government or will it ignite a fierce three-way contest for power?