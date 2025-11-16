Siddaramaiah camp’s ‘2028 formula’ to placate Shivakumar sparks fresh churn in Karnataka Congress

BELAGAVI: The simmering debate over a leadership change within the Karnataka Congress has intensified, even as the party high command continues to remain silent on the issue.

With uncertainty deepening over the possibility of a change of guard, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s loyalists are believed to have now floated a fresh formula to stave off the growing pressure.

In a bid to secure Siddaramaiah’s full five-year term, his supporters have proposed a political compromise: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should be officially projected as the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the 2028 Assembly elections. The strategy, intended as a balancing act, has instead triggered fresh confusion and power equations within the party.

Informed sources say Shivakumar, who has long harboured ambitions of occupying the top post, has been quietly lobbying at the AICC level. Sensing this momentum, Siddaramaiah’s camp appears to have crafted the “2028 formula” to delay any leadership transition until the next election cycle.

The move marks a sharp departure from their earlier stance when several Siddaramaiah loyalists had publicly declared that the 2028 polls would also be contested under his leadership. The new narrative, however, is far from universally accepted.