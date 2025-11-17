21 tigers stray into Mysuru’s human habitats as wildlife system reels under vet shortage, staff strike

MYSURU: Close on the heels of three farmer deaths in just one month, the forest department has issued a deeply alarming revelation — 21 tigers have strayed into human-dominated landscapes across Mysuru district. The escalating intrusion, confirmed by the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) himself, has intensified fear across forest-fringe villages where sightings and attacks are becoming a routine.

But the crisis unfolding on the ground runs far deeper than tiger movement. The forest department is grappling with a critical, system-wide shortage of wildlife veterinary staff, a gap so severe that it is slowing down, delaying, and in some cases even halting rescue and conflict-mitigation operations.

Under NTCA standard operating procedure (SOP), at least two trained wildlife veterinarians must be present during a tiger capture or rescue. Yet the entire state has just five wildlife veterinarians (except those working under Zoo Authority of Karnataka) for 31 districts, a number that is shockingly inadequate. What is even more concerning is that all five veterinarians are on deputation from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, and three of them have no wildlife background, said a forest officer, part of the tiger combing operation.

As villages in Saragur and HD Kote taluks in Mysuru district face repeated tiger incursions, the absence of specialised, dedicated staff has emerged as the biggest obstacle in conflict management. NTCA SOP to deal with emergencies arising due to straying of tigers in human dominated landscape suggest that capturing large fields poses a challenge and therefore requires a skilled team comprising wildlife managers and veterinarians proficient in animal anesthesia.