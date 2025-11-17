500 supervisors in Karnataka’s Women & Child Development Dept await promotion for 21 years

BENGALURU: Around 500 supervisors of the Department of Women and Child Development have not got a single promotion since 2004, and over 100 of them may retire without one as they are due for retirement in a few months from now.

Supervisors take government programmes like Integrated Child Development Services to public, deliver other government schemes to women and children across the state, oversee and train anganwadi workers.

They are considered the link between field-level workers and higher authorities and drafting the scheme implementation report and submitting it to the department. Many of them who are supposed to supervise 25 Anganwadis and get the work done are loaded with over 100 Anganwadis in some taluks and are drawing the same salary scale.

“Those recruited under the Karnataka Cadre and Service Rules as Child Development Program (CDPO) Officers, Assistant Child Development Program Officer (ACDPO), Program Officer (PO), and Deputy Director (DD) have received promotions over the years. But in our case, 500 supervisors spread across the state are awaiting promotions,” said a supervisor from Chitradurga.