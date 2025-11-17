As Siddu advances cabinet reshuffle plan, DK brothers meet Kharge to counter efforts

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is eager to consolidate his position to continue as CM by effecting a cabinet reshuffle, Deputy Chief Minister K Shivakumar and his younger brother DK Suresh put all-out efforts to counter it. They met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi on Sunday evening and held discussions.

Their meeting comes a day ahead of Siddaramaiah’s expected confabulations with Kharge and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi on Monday. Siddaramaiah’s meetings are on the instruction of LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

There is also speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is trying to replace Shivakumar as KPCC president.

“I have built the party day and night. I am not the one who blackmails Congress. I have worked day and night to build it and will continue to do it to bring it to power again,” Shivakumar told reporters in Delhi, replying to rumours that he is planning to resign as KPCC president. “Why should I resign as KPCC president? My mental, physical and political health is fine,” he asserted.

He claimed that he is trying to get the dates of Kharge and Rahul for the foundation-laying ceremony of 100 Congress Bhavans in Karnataka.

“I have written a book called Gandhi Bharat. A date has to be fixed for its release. The Congress Foundation Day has to be celebrated. Who should do all this? I should do it myself. Why should I resign? There is no such situation arising now,” he said.