Basavanagudi’s Kadalekai Parishe returns for five days, CM to inaugurate plastic-free groundnut fair

BENGALURU: The streets and bylanes of Basavanagudi are all set to come alive with stalls and decorative lights as the historic Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut fair) will kick off on Monday. The fair will be plastic-free this year, and organisers expect heavy footfall as numerous cultural programmes have been lined up for the Parishe which has been extended for five days from the usual two.

As per tradition, farmers from across Karnataka and neighbouring states have arrived with their first groundnut harvest to offer at the Dodda Basavana Temple. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the fair in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

As the annual fair begins, traders around the heritage neighbourhood said the Parishe brings a mix of disruption and opportunity for local businesses. While some shops witness a brief dip in sales, most describe the festival’s impact as overwhelmingly positive due to the surge in visitors exploring the narrow lanes and increased spending.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkatesh of Basavanagudi Traders’ Association said stores dealing in plastic goods, crockery, kitchenware, ironware and fancy items report slower business during the 10-12 days of festivities, even though the government officially declared the fair for five days. “Sales drop for us because vendors bring similar items to the fair. But it’s just once a year — so we don’t mind a small loss,” he added.

On the other hand, eateries, juice shops, bakeries, street-food vendors and restaurants see a sharp rise in customers. “If business reduces on one side, it increases on the other. Footfall shoots up, and many people return later to buy after exploring the fair,” he stated.