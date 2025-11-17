EXPRESS DIALOGUES |How to play mind games, and win: Psychiatrist Dr Sandip Deshpande

The mind is a minefield. It does unimaginable things to you. With living no longer an easy undertaking, and pressure to perform in boardrooms and classrooms quite high, preserving mental health is the key to success. In an interaction with TNIE, eminent consultant psychiatrist and sexologist Dr Sandip Deshpande fields a series of mind-bending questions. Excerpts:

Mental health is a broad subject. How can one ascertain if a feeling of sadness or distress needs psychiatric help?

Feeling sad or a little anxious is normal. It is not the same as depression or clinical anxiety. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has laid out the criteria for distress to be qualified as an illness: If the feelings and symptoms in question remain for more than two weeks, and cause disability – for instance, not being able to focus on work or daily activities – then it qualifies as mental illness. The same sort of discretion is to be maintained to discern a habit from addiction. The affected person must know how to differentiate.

People often resort to Google to understand their symptoms. Is that, and the resultant self-diagnosis, a concern?

Yes and no. I’m happy that these online tools are at least prompting people to seek help. Google does a good job of providing helpline numbers to people who take their potential suicidal ideation to the platform. But self-diagnosis can be dangerous.

Is hypochondria the logical endpoint of this obsession?

Yes, that is the earlier term for what is now commonly known as health anxiety. Patients quite often come to me with extreme distress. Often, having read up on something, they psychosomatically manifest the associated symptoms. This is a distressing loop that often bleeds a lot of money as well, leading vulnerable people to fall prey to scams.